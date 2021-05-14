Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler Hurricane Evacuation Exercise

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of 81 TRG students being evacuated to Camp Shelby, MS as part of 81 TRW hurricane preparedness exercise on Friday, May 14 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795224
    VIRIN: 210514-F-PI774-001
    Filename: DOD_108345771
    Length: 00:22:30
    Location: MS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Keesler Hurricane Evacuation Exercise, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler AFB
    b-roll
    81 TRW
    Hurricane Evacuation Exercise

