B-roll of 81 TRG students being evacuated to Camp Shelby, MS as part of 81 TRW hurricane preparedness exercise on Friday, May 14 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795224
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-PI774-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108345771
|Length:
|00:22:30
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Keesler Hurricane Evacuation Exercise, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
