Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Macedonia and U.S forces talk about Decisive Strike 21 on live television

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Col. Blaze Nikolovski, Decisive Strike 21 Exercise Director, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Mayeda, Office of Defense Cooperation Chief, talk to TV host Vane Markosi about Decisive Strike 21 on North Macedonia television May 17, 2021 in Skopje Macedonia. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 09:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795223
    VIRIN: 210518-A-MC340-158
    Filename: DOD_108345750
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SKOPJE, MK 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Macedonia and U.S forces talk about Decisive Strike 21 on live television, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    stronger together
    united states army national guard
    north macedonia
    defender europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT