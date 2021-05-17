Decisive Strike 21 Opening Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.17.2021

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    The Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Commander Maj. Gen. Pavle Arsoski, Command Operations and United Kingdom Army Brig. Jo Chestnutt with 104 Brigade speak about the opening ceremony for Decisive Strike 21 at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia May 17 2021. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Catherine Bravo)

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    North Macedonia
    Defender Europe
    Decisive Strike 21

