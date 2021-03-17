Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Three C’s of the Profession: Character, Competence, Commitment.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Video by Macy Marxman 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 07:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 795209
    VIRIN: 210317-O-HM618-279
    Filename: DOD_108345612
    Length: 00:07:24
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Three C’s of the Profession: Character, Competence, Commitment., by Macy Marxman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rainey
    Profession
    CGSC
    CAPL Developing Leaders

