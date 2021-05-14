Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astral Knight 2021 B-Roll

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.14.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This is Astral Knight 2021 b-roll containing 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon takeoffs and the 606th Air Control Squadron showcasing the deployed radar for the exercise.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 06:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795205
    VIRIN: 210518-F-ZR251-1002
    Filename: DOD_108345599
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Astral Knight 2021 B-Roll, by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    31 FW
    Astral Knight
    AK21

