This is Astral Knight 2021 b-roll containing 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon takeoffs and the 606th Air Control Squadron showcasing the deployed radar for the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 06:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795205
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-ZR251-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108345599
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Astral Knight 2021 B-Roll, by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
