    17 year old Gideon Tells why he got the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    05.17.2021

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    In an interview with 17 year old Gideon, he explains why he decided to go get his Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in a bid to do his part in the fight against COVID-19 and with the hopes of being able to walk across the stage in his Senior year instead of graduating with his peers on a laptop.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 04:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 795200
    VIRIN: 210517-A-GW628-384
    Filename: DOD_108345539
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    This work, 17 year old Gideon Tells why he got the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    COVID-19
    gettheshot

