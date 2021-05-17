Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel taking on water near Port Mansfield, Texas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795183" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 helicopter flies overhead of a vessel that had begun taking on water approximately 13 miles north of Port Mansfield, Texas, May 17, 2021. A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island Special Purpose Craft - Law Enforcement response boat crew located and rescued four boaters before transporting them to the Harbor Bait and Tackle boat ramp in Port Mansfield, Texas. All four boaters were wearing lifejackets and no injuries were reported. (U.S Coast Guard video by Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)