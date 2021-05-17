Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel taking on water near Port Mansfield, Texas

    PORT MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 helicopter flies overhead of a vessel that had begun taking on water approximately 13 miles north of Port Mansfield, Texas, May 17, 2021. A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island Special Purpose Craft - Law Enforcement response boat crew located and rescued four boaters before transporting them to the Harbor Bait and Tackle boat ramp in Port Mansfield, Texas. All four boaters were wearing lifejackets and no injuries were reported. (U.S Coast Guard video by Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021
    Location: PORT MANSFIELD, TX, US 

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel taking on water near Port Mansfield, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

