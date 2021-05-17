Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel taking on water near Port Mansfield, Texas

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 helicopter flies overhead of a vessel that had begun taking on water approximately 13 miles north of Port Mansfield, Texas, May 17, 2021. A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island Special Purpose Craft - Law Enforcement response boat crew located and rescued four boaters before transporting them to the Harbor Bait and Tackle boat ramp in Port Mansfield, Texas. All four boaters were wearing lifejackets and no injuries were reported. (U.S Coast Guard video by Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)
