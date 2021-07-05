Philip King, a founder of the Man Pendants military spouse group in Okinawa, and Alejandra Lopez, field programs manager at the Camp Foster USO, coordinated a barbeque to celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation day, May 7th, 2021, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Hotdogs, cupcakes, and festivities were provided during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Logan Beeney)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 21:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795176
|VIRIN:
|210507-M-PI012-332
|Filename:
|DOD_108345060
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BBQ and Cornhole, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT