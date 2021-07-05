Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BBQ and Cornhole

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney 

    AFN Okinawa

    Philip King, a founder of the Man Pendants military spouse group in Okinawa, and Alejandra Lopez, field programs manager at the Camp Foster USO, coordinated a barbeque to celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation day, May 7th, 2021, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Hotdogs, cupcakes, and festivities were provided during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Logan Beeney)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 21:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795176
    VIRIN: 210507-M-PI012-332
    Filename: DOD_108345060
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BBQ and Cornhole, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    okinawa

