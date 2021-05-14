Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Canton Lake hosts family, finance friendly fishing tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Canton Lake is the site of the 54th Annual Walleye Rodeo in Canton Lake Oklahoma, May 14 to 16.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 19:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795171
    VIRIN: 210514-A-PO406-165
    Filename: DOD_108344920
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canton Lake hosts family, finance friendly fishing tournament, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Canton Lake hosts 54th Walleye Rodeo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Engineers
    fishing
    Recreation
    corps
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT