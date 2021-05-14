Canton Lake is the site of the 54th Annual Walleye Rodeo in Canton Lake Oklahoma, May 14 to 16.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 19:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795171
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-PO406-165
|Filename:
|DOD_108344920
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Canton Lake hosts family, finance friendly fishing tournament, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Canton Lake hosts 54th Walleye Rodeo
LEAVE A COMMENT