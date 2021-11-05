The 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 11, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795156
|VIRIN:
|210511-F-UO290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108344728
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 60th AMW Headquarters, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT