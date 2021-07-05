video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Education and Training Command's Rear Adm. Pete Garvin and Force Master Chief Matthew Harris honor Asian American and Native Hawaiian / Pacific Islander Heritage Month. May is a time to reflect and recognize Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders who have proudly served and continue to make significant contributions to our Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Genevieve McGee)