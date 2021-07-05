Naval Education and Training Command's Rear Adm. Pete Garvin and Force Master Chief Matthew Harris honor Asian American and Native Hawaiian / Pacific Islander Heritage Month. May is a time to reflect and recognize Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders who have proudly served and continue to make significant contributions to our Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Genevieve McGee)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 16:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795142
|VIRIN:
|210507-N-YB479-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108344555
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Asian American and Native Hawaiian / Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by Genevieve McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
