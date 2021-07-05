Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American and Native Hawaiian / Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Genevieve McGee 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Naval Education and Training Command's Rear Adm. Pete Garvin and Force Master Chief Matthew Harris honor Asian American and Native Hawaiian / Pacific Islander Heritage Month. May is a time to reflect and recognize Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders who have proudly served and continue to make significant contributions to our Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Genevieve McGee)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021
    PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    NETC
    Garvin
    Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month

