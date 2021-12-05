Colonel Katrina Stephens, 66th Air Base Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., command chief, provided remarks during a Bedford, Mass., virtual Memorial Day celebration.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 16:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795135
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-JW594-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108344469
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bedford Memorial Day message from Hanscom Air Force Base leadership, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
