Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bedford Memorial Day message from Hanscom Air Force Base leadership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Colonel Katrina Stephens, 66th Air Base Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., command chief, provided remarks during a Bedford, Mass., virtual Memorial Day celebration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 16:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795135
    VIRIN: 210517-F-JW594-0001
    Filename: DOD_108344469
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bedford Memorial Day message from Hanscom Air Force Base leadership, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanscom AFB
    Hanscom
    Bedford Mass.
    66th ABG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT