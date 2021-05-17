Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG21 Rapid Deployment Quick Clip

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Quick Clip of the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron deploying to Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, in support of Mobility Guardian 2021. The 355th LRS deployed to Volk Field to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept and train dynamic force employment and agile combat employment in order to successfully defeat potential adversaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795131
    VIRIN: 210517-F-FZ485-992
    Filename: DOD_108344415
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG21 Rapid Deployment Quick Clip, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    DM
    MG21
    Bushwhacker 21-02

