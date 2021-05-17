Quick Clip of the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron deploying to Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, in support of Mobility Guardian 2021. The 355th LRS deployed to Volk Field to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept and train dynamic force employment and agile combat employment in order to successfully defeat potential adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 16:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795131
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-FZ485-992
|Filename:
|DOD_108344415
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MG21 Rapid Deployment Quick Clip, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
