    A Gentleman and a Scholar

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Berumen 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    Lt. Spencer Shabshab, assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold), was recently awarded a Navy Achievement Medal for outstanding contributions during his time at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the graduate education program.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795129
    VIRIN: 210421-N-IS980-001
    PIN: 6
    Filename: DOD_108344347
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, A Gentleman and a Scholar, by PO1 Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    officer
    Kings Bay
    STEM
    education
    Submarine
    doctorate

