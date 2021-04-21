A Gentleman and a Scholar

Lt. Spencer Shabshab, assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold), was recently awarded a Navy Achievement Medal for outstanding contributions during his time at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the graduate education program.
