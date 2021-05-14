U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carol C. Orr, command chief, 154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, narrates a script for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, May 6, 2021. Orr recognized Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for their service and sacrifice to our nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Thomas Sobczyk)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795127
|VIRIN:
|210514-Z-BV541-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108344310
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by MSgt Thomas Sobczyk, identified by DVIDS
