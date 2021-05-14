video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795127" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carol C. Orr, command chief, 154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, narrates a script for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, May 6, 2021. Orr recognized Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for their service and sacrifice to our nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Thomas Sobczyk)