Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Thomas Sobczyk 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carol C. Orr, command chief, 154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, narrates a script for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, May 6, 2021. Orr recognized Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for their service and sacrifice to our nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Thomas Sobczyk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795127
    VIRIN: 210514-Z-BV541-001
    Filename: DOD_108344310
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by MSgt Thomas Sobczyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Diversity
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Chief Master Sgt. Carol C. OrrChief Master Sgt. Carol C. Orr

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT