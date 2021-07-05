Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Chapel - A Light In Darkness (External)

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Dover Air Force Base chapel team continues to support Team Dover Airmen and their families through everyday hardships despite the restrictions of Covid-19. They strive to be a light in darkness by utilizing the three W's: Welcome, Witness and Wonder. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 14:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795114
    VIRIN: 210507-F-UO935-9002
    Filename: DOD_108344089
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Chapel - A Light In Darkness (External), by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Chaplains
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    Religious Affairs Airmen

