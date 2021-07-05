Dover AFB Chapel - A Light In Darkness (External)

The Dover Air Force Base chapel team continues to support Team Dover Airmen and their families through everyday hardships despite the restrictions of Covid-19. They strive to be a light in darkness by utilizing the three W's: Welcome, Witness and Wonder. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 14:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795114
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-UO935-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_108344089
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
