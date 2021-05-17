Lt. Gen Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, joins Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Eli Adams and Buffalo District Project Manager Gabriel Schmidbauer to discuss the ongoing work at the LaSalle Park Shoreline Protection Project in Buffalo, New York on May 13, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 13:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|795109
|VIRIN:
|210517-A-OI229-477
|Filename:
|DOD_108344058
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|BUFFALO, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 55 From the Field: LTG Spellmon Discusses The LaSalle Park Seawall Project, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
