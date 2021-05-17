Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55 From the Field: LTG Spellmon Discusses The LaSalle Park Seawall Project

    BUFFALO, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, joins Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Eli Adams and Buffalo District Project Manager Gabriel Schmidbauer to discuss the ongoing work at the LaSalle Park Shoreline Protection Project in Buffalo, New York on May 13, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 13:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 795109
    VIRIN: 210517-A-OI229-477
    Filename: DOD_108344058
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: BUFFALO, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55 From the Field: LTG Spellmon Discusses The LaSalle Park Seawall Project, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Chief of Engineers
    Lasalle Park Seawall Project

