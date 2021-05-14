Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Korean War and the Organized Reserve Corps

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    The 88th Readiness Division historian, Ward Zischke, discusses the role the Organized Reserve Corps played during the Korean War as well as some of the problems the ORC faced during that era.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 14:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 795098
    VIRIN: 210514-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_108343977
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, The Korean War and the Organized Reserve Corps, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korean War
    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    Organized Reserve Corps
    88th Readiness Division

