Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Captain Steve Kim

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    As we continue through Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Captain Steve Kim reflects back on the sacrifices made by Asian Americans that served in the military before him, and shares how his personal experience drives him to promote positive change.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 12:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 795095
    VIRIN: 210517-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108343947
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Captain Steve Kim, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Asian American
    Pacific Islander
    Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT