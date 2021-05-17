Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Captain Steve Kim

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we continue through Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Captain Steve Kim reflects back on the sacrifices made by Asian Americans that served in the military before him, and shares how his personal experience drives him to promote positive change.