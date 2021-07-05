Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



RADM Pete Garvin and Force Master Chief Matthew Harris honor Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month May 21, 2021, at Naval Air Station Pensacola's Naval Education and Training Command. May is a time to reflect and recognize Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who have proudly served and continue to make significant contributions to our Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Genevive McGee)