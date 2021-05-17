Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decisive Strike 21 Opening Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.17.2021

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    The opening ceremony marked the official start for Decisive Strike at Krivolak Training area, North Macedonia 17 May 2021. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Catherine Bravo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795091
    VIRIN: 210517-A-ZL723-296
    Filename: DOD_108343875
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: MK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Strike 21 Opening Ceremony, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    North Macedonia
    Decisive Strike
    Defender Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT