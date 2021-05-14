Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Series on SAPR: What does SAPR do?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AB, RP, GERMANY

    05.14.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    1st Lt. Sylvia Taylor with 86 AW Sexual Assault Prevention & Response tells us what SAPR does and what she does as a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 10:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795077
    VIRIN: 210507-F-WX919-001
    Filename: DOD_108343544
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: RAMSTEIN AB, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Series on SAPR: What does SAPR do?, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SARC
    SAPR
    86 AW
    Sexual Assault Prevention & Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT