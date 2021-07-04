Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th Strategic Signal Battalion CBRN defense training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.07.2021

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Cpt. Connor P. Shepard, Commander Headquarter and Headquarter Detachment, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, makes an after action briefing on the unit’s yearly Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 8, 2021. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures, the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 05:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795038
    VIRIN: 210408-A-HZ738-9060
    Filename: DOD_108343293
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion CBRN defense training, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TSAE
    NBC Nuclear Bacteriologic Chemical
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    StrongerTogerther

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT