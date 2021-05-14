Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swedish Support B-Roll

    SWEDEN

    05.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Swedish Nationals help unload C-130's and
    inprocess USAF members during Artic Challenge
    Exercise 21 on 14 May 2021 at Kallax Air Base,
    Sweden

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 04:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795036
    VIRIN: 210514-F-BN774-1001
    Filename: DOD_108343285
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: SE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swedish Support B-Roll, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Challenge
    Arctic
    Sweden
    Exercise

