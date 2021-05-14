Swedish Nationals help unload C-130's and
inprocess USAF members during Artic Challenge
Exercise 21 on 14 May 2021 at Kallax Air Base,
Sweden
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 04:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795036
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-BN774-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108343285
|Length:
|00:05:46
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Swedish Support B-Roll, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT