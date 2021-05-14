1st Lt. Sylvia Taylor from the 86 AW Sexual Assault Response & Prevention office tells us what SAPR does and what she does as a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 03:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795035
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-WX919-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108343226
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AB, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFN Series on SAPR: What does SAPR do?, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
