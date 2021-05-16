Jeanne D'Arc 21 | 1st LT. Daniel Dwyer interview

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Daniel Dwyer, executive officer with Alpha company, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, speaks about working with partner nations during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 at Kirishima Training Facility, Japan, May 16, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for US, French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 23:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795020
|VIRIN:
|210516-M-LN574-581
|Filename:
|DOD_108343003
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
