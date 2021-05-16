Jeanne D'Arc 21 | 1st LT. Daniel Dwyer interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Daniel Dwyer, executive officer with Alpha company, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, speaks about working with partner nations during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 at Kirishima Training Facility, Japan, May 16, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for US, French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)