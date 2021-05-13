Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (B-roll) Jeanne D'Arc 21 | US, Japanese, French and Australian military conduct planning operations

    JAPAN

    05.13.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Japanese, and French military share information on tactics, techniques, and procedures during a staff exercise for exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21, Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, May 13th, 2021.During the staff exercise, leaders from each force share planning procedures in preparation for the conduct of field training events. ARC-21 is an opportunity for US, French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 22:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795017
    VIRIN: 210513-M-LN574-498
    Filename: DOD_108342771
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: JP

    Australian Defense Force
    U.S. Marines
    Japan Self Defense Force
    French Armed Forces
    Indo- Pacific
    EXARC21

