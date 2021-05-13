(B-roll) Jeanne D'Arc 21 | US, Japanese, French and Australian military conduct planning operations

Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Japanese, and French military share information on tactics, techniques, and procedures during a staff exercise for exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21, Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, May 13th, 2021.During the staff exercise, leaders from each force share planning procedures in preparation for the conduct of field training events. ARC-21 is an opportunity for US, French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
