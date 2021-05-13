(B-roll) Jeanne D'Arc 21 | US, Japanese, French and Australian military conduct planning operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795017" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Japanese, and French military share information on tactics, techniques, and procedures during a staff exercise for exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21, Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, May 13th, 2021.During the staff exercise, leaders from each force share planning procedures in preparation for the conduct of field training events. ARC-21 is an opportunity for US, French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)