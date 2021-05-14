142nd Civil Engineers build cabins for Girl Scouts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron building cabins for the Girl Scouts of Hawaii at Camp Paumalu in Haleiwa, Hawaii as part of an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission, wherein the military works with civilian agencies to obtain valuable training and work experience while providing a service for a community, a mutually advantageous arrangement for both military and civilian parties. Interviews included.



Interview 1: Airman 1st Class Leslie Christiansen, Power Production Specialist, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron



Interview 2: Major Josh Dill, Deputy Base Civil Engineer and Officer in Charge, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron



Interview 3: Senior Master Sgt. Orviel J. Ordiz, Engineering Assistant, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron