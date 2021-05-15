The Dupage County Veterans Memorial

The memorial honors fallen military members of all five branches throughout nine different wars. Recipients of the Medal of Honor are also commemorated nearby.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 17:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795003
|VIRIN:
|210515-A-LD358-786
|Filename:
|DOD_108342499
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|WHEATON, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Dupage County Veterans Memorial
