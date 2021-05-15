Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Dupage County Veterans Memorial

    WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Spc. Nicholas Henson, Staff Sgt. Robert Statum and Sgt. Thomas Tallman

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The memorial honors fallen military members of all five branches throughout nine different wars. Recipients of the Medal of Honor are also commemorated nearby.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795003
    VIRIN: 210515-A-LD358-786
    Filename: DOD_108342499
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: WHEATON, IL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, The Dupage County Veterans Memorial, by SPC Nicholas Henson, SSG Robert Statum and SGT Thomas Tallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dupage County Veterans Memorial

    USARC
    318th
    USAR
    88th RD
    Dupage County

