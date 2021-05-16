Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Florida Army National Guard Arrives in Skopje, North Macedonia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.16.2021

    Video by Pfc. Michael Alexander and Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, Florida National Guard arrive by airplane to participate in DEFENDER-Europe 21 May 16, 2021 in Skopje, North Macedonia. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Alexander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794996
    VIRIN: 210516-Z-CT853-0001
    Filename: DOD_108342367
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: MK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Army National Guard Arrives in Skopje, North Macedonia, by PFC Michael Alexander and SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Florida Army National Guard
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    153 Cavalry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT