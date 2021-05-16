U.S. Army 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, Florida National Guard arrive by airplane to participate in DEFENDER-Europe 21 May 16, 2021 in Skopje, North Macedonia. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Alexander)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794996
|VIRIN:
|210516-Z-CT853-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108342367
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|MK
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Florida Army National Guard Arrives in Skopje, North Macedonia, by PFC Michael Alexander and SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
