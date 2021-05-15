53rd IBCT arrives in Bosnia and Herzegovina B-Roll

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina for Immediate Response 21, a joint exercise in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21.
|05.15.2021
|05.16.2021 11:31
|B-Roll
|794986
|210515-Z-ZT835-170
|DOD_108342269
|00:05:39
|SARAJEVO, BA
|2
|2
