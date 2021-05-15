53rd IBCT arrives in Bosnia and Herzegovina News Package

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794985" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina for Immediate Response 21, a joint exercise in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. During the exercise, nearly 700 U.S. Soldiers will train side-by-side with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Multinational training with partner forces gives militaries the opportunity to learn new skills and gain new perspectives. Interoperability is key to continued readiness. DEFENDER-Europe 21 and Immediate Response will increase overall joint readiness and interoperability between the United States and its partner nations, integrating approximately 28,000 U.S., allied and partner forces from 27 nations to conduct simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations.