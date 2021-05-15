Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    53rd IBCT arrives in Bosnia and Herzegovina News Package

    SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.15.2021

    Video by Spc. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina for Immediate Response 21, a joint exercise in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. During the exercise, nearly 700 U.S. Soldiers will train side-by-side with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Multinational training with partner forces gives militaries the opportunity to learn new skills and gain new perspectives. Interoperability is key to continued readiness. DEFENDER-Europe 21 and Immediate Response will increase overall joint readiness and interoperability between the United States and its partner nations, integrating approximately 28,000 U.S., allied and partner forces from 27 nations to conduct simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 11:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794985
    VIRIN: 210515-Z-ZT835-047
    Filename: DOD_108342268
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SARAJEVO, BA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53rd IBCT arrives in Bosnia and Herzegovina News Package, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FLNG
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse21

