Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    53rd IBCT arrives in Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.15.2021

    Video by Spc. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina for Immediate Response 21, a joint exercise in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 11:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794984
    VIRIN: 210515-Z-ZT835-921
    Filename: DOD_108342267
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: SARAJEVO, BA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53rd IBCT arrives in Bosnia and Herzegovina, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLNG
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT