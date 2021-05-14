Moving as One: A Multinational Air Assault

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794971" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BABADAG, Romania — The 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment partnered with Dutch and German soldiers from the 11th Air Assault Brigade to execute a multinational air assault exercise here, May 14. Large-scale movement of troops and equipment has been a focal point for DEFENDER-Europe 21 in the Black Sea Region. The security of NATO’s Eastern flank as well as that of sovereign nations in the region is contingent upon the ability to deter potential adversaries.