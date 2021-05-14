BABADAG, Romania — The 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment partnered with Dutch and German soldiers from the 11th Air Assault Brigade to execute a multinational air assault exercise here, May 14. Large-scale movement of troops and equipment has been a focal point for DEFENDER-Europe 21 in the Black Sea Region. The security of NATO’s Eastern flank as well as that of sovereign nations in the region is contingent upon the ability to deter potential adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 09:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794971
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-RR275-948
|Filename:
|DOD_108342033
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Moving as One: A Multinational Air Assault, by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT