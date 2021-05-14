Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moving as One: A Multinational Air Assault

    ROMANIA

    05.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Jabari Clyburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    BABADAG, Romania — The 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment partnered with Dutch and German soldiers from the 11th Air Assault Brigade to execute a multinational air assault exercise here, May 14. Large-scale movement of troops and equipment has been a focal point for DEFENDER-Europe 21 in the Black Sea Region. The security of NATO’s Eastern flank as well as that of sovereign nations in the region is contingent upon the ability to deter potential adversaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 09:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794971
    VIRIN: 210514-A-RR275-948
    Filename: DOD_108342033
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO
    Dutch
    USARMY
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

