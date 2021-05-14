MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, Romania—U.S. Army aviators with the 3rd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment supported a Dutch-led air assault, which also included the Germans and Romanians, Friday, May 14, 2021. The U.S. Army provided helicopters and pilots to carry Soldiers and equipment for the joint assault.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 09:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794967
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-PF227-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108341940
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base Joint Air Assault B-Roll, by SPC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
