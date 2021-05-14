Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base Joint Air Assault B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    05.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, Romania—U.S. Army aviators with the 3rd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment supported a Dutch-led air assault, which also included the Germans and Romanians, Friday, May 14, 2021. The U.S. Army provided helicopters and pilots to carry Soldiers and equipment for the joint assault.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 09:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794967
    VIRIN: 210514-A-PF227-1001
    Filename: DOD_108341940
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base Joint Air Assault B-Roll, by SPC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    Dutch
    German
    Royal Netherlands Army
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT