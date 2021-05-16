The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade interviewed their five female commanders by virtual means to feature on the U.S. Army Japan Army Heritage Month observance.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 00:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794963
|VIRIN:
|210516-A-PI656-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108341936
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 38th ADA Female Commander Interviews for Army Heritage Month, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT