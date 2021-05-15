USS America conducts air defense operations with VP-45

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



(PACIFIC OCEAN) USS America (LHA 6), the Navy's only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, conducts integrated air defense operations with a P-8A Poseidon aircraft from Patrol Squadron (VP) 45. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark Almazan)