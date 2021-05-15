Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts air defense operations with VP-45

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.15.2021

    Video by Lt. John Stevens 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    (PACIFIC OCEAN) USS America (LHA 6), the Navy's only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, conducts integrated air defense operations with a P-8A Poseidon aircraft from Patrol Squadron (VP) 45. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark Almazan)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 23:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794962
    VIRIN: 210515-N-JW387-049
    Filename: DOD_108341930
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USS America conducts air defense operations with VP-45, by LT John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forward-deployed
    Pacific Ocean
    air defense operations
    Patrol Squadron 45
    P-8A Poseidon
    USS America

