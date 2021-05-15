The 222nd Field Artillery, 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah Army National Guard, held its annual family day on May 15, 2021 on Camp Williams Utah. Included in the day's events was an artillery shoot which included 6 shells fired from 2 guns.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 22:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794961
|VIRIN:
|210515-A-JA114-909
|Filename:
|DOD_108341845
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 222 Field Artillery, Family day 2021, by SGT Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
