    222 Field Artillery, Family day 2021

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 222nd Field Artillery, 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah Army National Guard, held its annual family day on May 15, 2021 on Camp Williams Utah. Included in the day's events was an artillery shoot which included 6 shells fired from 2 guns.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 22:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794961
    VIRIN: 210515-A-JA114-909
    Filename: DOD_108341845
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 222 Field Artillery, Family day 2021, by SGT Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UTARNG
    UTNG
    65th FAB

