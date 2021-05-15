Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    222 Field Artillery Family Day, 15 May 2021

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 222 Field Artillery, Utah National Guard, held it's annual family day on May 15, 2021 on Camp Williams, Utah. Included in the day's events was an artillery shoot which included 6 shells fired from 2 guns.

    interview 1:
    Maj. Emilio Suazo
    Executive Officer 2nd 222nd Field Artillery Battalion

    Interview 2:
    Staff Sgt. Kass Esplin
    Human Resources Non-Commissioned Officer 2nd 222 Field Artillery Battalion

    Shout out:
    Lt. Col. Clayton Anderson Battalion Commander 2nd 222nd Field Artillery Battalion
    With Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Sharett

