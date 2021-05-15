222 Field Artillery Family Day, 15 May 2021

The 222 Field Artillery, Utah National Guard, held it's annual family day on May 15, 2021 on Camp Williams, Utah. Included in the day's events was an artillery shoot which included 6 shells fired from 2 guns.
interview 1:
Maj. Emilio Suazo
Executive Officer 2nd 222nd Field Artillery Battalion
Interview 2:
Staff Sgt. Kass Esplin
Human Resources Non-Commissioned Officer 2nd 222 Field Artillery Battalion
Shout out:
Lt. Col. Clayton Anderson Battalion Commander 2nd 222nd Field Artillery Battalion
With Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Sharett
