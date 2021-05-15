Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard arrives in Croatia

    ZAGREB, CROATIA

    05.15.2021

    Video by Pvt. Ellison Schuman 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army Florida National Guard soldiers arrive at the Zagreb, Croatia on May 15, 2021. The guardsmen will be participating in training exercises at the Main Training Area in Slunj during DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER- Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Regions. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794956
    VIRIN: 210515-A-FL671-049
    Filename: DOD_108341717
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ZAGREB, HR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard arrives in Croatia, by PV2 Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Croatia
    Florida
    Army National Guard
    53rd Brigade Combat Team
    Zagreb
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

