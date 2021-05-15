Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander

    DJIBOUTI

    05.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, the outgoing Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) commanding general, transferred responsibility to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Zana during a change of command ceremony. U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), presided over the ceremony. 

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 10:16
    Location: DJ

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Partnership
    Change of Command
    Townsend

