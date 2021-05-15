CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, the outgoing Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) commanding general, transferred responsibility to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Zana during a change of command ceremony. U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), presided over the ceremony.
