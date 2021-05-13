Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG's Corner - May 13, 2021

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Donald Branum 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight discusses the latest round of Vermont Army National Guard deployments, Airmen who are returning from deployments, and the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794945
    VIRIN: 210513-D-YY717-468
    Filename: DOD_108341515
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 

    This work, TAG's Corner - May 13, 2021, by Donald Branum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Vermont
    Army National Guard
    Deployment

