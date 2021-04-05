210504-M-PQ459-3001 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 4, 2021) - A U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System assigned to HIMARS Detachment, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, loads into a U.S. Marine Corps KC 130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Air Wing, in preparation for a HIMARS rapid infiltration at Cold Bay airport, Alaska, in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794939
|VIRIN:
|210504-M-PQ459-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108341387
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|COLD BAY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU HIMARS load KC-130J at Cold Bay, Alaska during Northern Edge 2021, by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
