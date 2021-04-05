Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU HIMARS load KC-130J at Cold Bay, Alaska during Northern Edge 2021

    COLD BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210504-M-PQ459-3001 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 4, 2021) - A U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System assigned to HIMARS Detachment, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, loads into a U.S. Marine Corps KC 130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Air Wing, in preparation for a HIMARS rapid infiltration at Cold Bay airport, Alaska, in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794939
    VIRIN: 210504-M-PQ459-3001
    Filename: DOD_108341387
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: COLD BAY, AK, US 

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    15th MEU
    Marines
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

