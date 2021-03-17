Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key Spouses Overcome Cancer

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Happy Military Spouse Appreciation Day! We appreciate all of our military spouses and especially want to give a shoutout to the 735th Air Mobility Squadron key spouses for supporting a military spouse as she battled breast cancer.
    What military spouse do you want to give a shoutout to?

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 21:42
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    cancer
    Key Spouse
    15th Wing

