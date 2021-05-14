Video highlighting milestone events and accomplishments of the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Space Force in support of Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.” (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amy Younger)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 20:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794929
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-UI914-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108341295
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Edge 21, by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT