Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Edge 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Amy Younger 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Video highlighting milestone events and accomplishments of the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Space Force in support of Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.” (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amy Younger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 20:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794929
    VIRIN: 210514-F-UI914-9001
    Filename: DOD_108341295
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 21, by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1 CTCS
    COMCAM
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    NE 21
    NorthernEdge
    Northern Edge 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT