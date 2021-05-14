The motor vessel NYK Delphinus contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at 4:54 a.m., reporting an engine fire aboard the ship approximately 50 miles west of Monterey, Calif., May 14, 2021. A Unified Command consisting of the Coast Guard, the State of California, and Resolve Marine are responding to the fire. (Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 19:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794927
|VIRIN:
|210514-G-G0211-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108341162
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Unified Command responds to container ship fire off the coast of Monterey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT