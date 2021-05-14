Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command responds to container ship fire off the coast of Monterey

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The motor vessel NYK Delphinus contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at 4:54 a.m., reporting an engine fire aboard the ship approximately 50 miles west of Monterey, Calif., May 14, 2021. A Unified Command consisting of the Coast Guard, the State of California, and Resolve Marine are responding to the fire. (Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 19:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794927
    VIRIN: 210514-G-G0211-003
    Filename: DOD_108341162
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    response
    California
    helicopter
    unified command

