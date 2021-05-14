Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 412th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week May 10-14 at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 19:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794926
    VIRIN: 210514-F-HC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_108341152
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Police Week
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT