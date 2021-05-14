The 412th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week May 10-14 at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 19:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794926
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-HC101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108341152
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Police Week 2021 honors fallen Defenders, police officers
LEAVE A COMMENT