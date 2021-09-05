Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WILDLAND FIRE TRAINING

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Highland 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    The North Dakota Forest Service and the N.D. Department of Emergency Services, is partnering with the N.D. National Guard in conducting wildland firefighter certification. Spc. Jarett Blain, 816th Military Police Company, tells us about the training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 16:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794904
    VIRIN: 210509-A-RW053-465
    Filename: DOD_108340831
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: BISMARCK, ND, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WILDLAND FIRE TRAINING, by SFC Charles Highland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire
    hose
    mp
    medic
    police
    forest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT