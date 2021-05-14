Celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: U.S. Army Soldier born and raised in the Philippines joins Army and becomes citizen after 13-year wait

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794902" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Patrick De Castro, a combat medic assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, tells his story of coming to the U.S. and what it means to be part of the federal vaccination mission in Pueblo, Colorado, May 14, 2021. De Castro is deployed to the Community Vaccination Center at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to vaccinate the local community. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Moir)